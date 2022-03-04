Baylor seniors hope to bring home Big 12 title against Iowa State

When Baylor won its first Big 12 championship last year, the initial celebration was held 1,300 miles away on West Virginia’s home floor following a 94-89 thriller in Morgantown.

But on Saturday, the No. 3 Bears can clinch at least a share of the Big 12 title in front of their fans at the Ferrell Center in the regular season finale against Iowa State at 5 p.m.

That possibility is exciting to seniors Matthew Mayer, Flo Thamba and James Akinjo.

“I think it’s going to be really special,” Mayer said. “I’ve been here for so long and I’ve changed so much here. I just think it’s going to be a lot of different emotions. We’ve accomplished so much since I’ve been here and I’ve played really hard my entire career here, so I think it’s going to be kind of surreal seeing this all coming to an end. But it’s not in a sad way.”

The Bears (25-5, 13-4) head into Saturday tied for the Big 12 lead with Kansas (24-6, 13-4), which hosts Texas at 3 p.m.

If both Baylor and Kansas win, the Jayhawks would earn the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament beginning Wednesday in Kansas City. Since the Jayhawks and Bears split their two games, Kansas would win the tiebreaker by splitting games against No. 3 seed Texas Tech while the Red Raiders beat Baylor twice.

But Baylor coach Scott Drew has tried to keep his team from thinking about championship scenarios. After winning the last four games, Drew wants the Bears to focus completely on Iowa State (20-10, 7-10).

“At the end of the day, you start out and everybody wants to win a conference championship,” Drew said. “It’s really hard to do. And to be this late in the season, and you control your own destiny with that, that’s a great thing. At the same time, we know each and every game in the Big 12 is a war. Iowa State has been a Top 25 team for about the whole season.”

Both Thamba and Mayer are in their fourth seasons for the Bears, playing key roles on last year’s national championship team and again this season.

Picking up more minutes after forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua went down with a season-ending knee injury three weeks ago, Thamba has raised his play by averaging 11.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in the last six games.

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and growing up in South Africa, Thamba is excited to see his family this weekend for the first time in many years.

“It’s been tough, it’s been some years,” Thamba said. “Me and my sister (Emma) were talking last night, and the last time we saw each other was 10 years ago. That was a long time ago. It’s definitely going to be good.”

While Thamba has started the last two years, Mayer moved into the starting lineup this season. The 6-9 Mayer is a versatile player who can bury 3-pointers or take the ball to the paint, but recently he’s focused on rebounding by averaging six boards in the last five games, including a career-high 12 against Oklahoma State.

“I’m just really trying to emphasize rebounding because I know that’s something we need, and Flo’s doing a great job of that and so is Jeremy (Sochan),” Mayer said. “I know that’s one of our weaknesses now if I don’t step it up. I’ve just tried to focus on that.”

Both Mayer and Thamba arrived at Baylor in 2018, so they’ve forged a longtime bond.

“It’s going to be amazing considering when Matt and I came in we could have never imagined to talk about when our careers are done at Baylor, we would have a national championship and (potentially) two Big 12 (titles).”

Since the 2020-21 season that was interrupted by COVID-19 didn’t count against eligibility, seniors have the option of returning next season. Mayer said there’s a 98 percent chance he’ll leave as he looks toward a pro career, while Thamba said he still has to discuss his options with his family.

Akinjo transferred to Baylor from Arizona this year to sharpen his point guard skills for a potential NBA career. He’s played at an all-Big 12 level as he ranks ninth in the Big 12 with a 13.1 scoring average while recording a league-high 5.8 assists and ranking second with two steals per game.

The senior point guard’s experience has been vital after the Bears lost first-team All-American Jared Butler, defensive player of the year Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague from last year’s national championship team.

“When you lose guards like Davion, Jared and MaCio, you have to have someone who can step in right away and help with that,” Drew said. “That’s an experienced player, a tough player, a winner, and James checks all those boxes.”

The Bears haven’t faced Iowa State since opening the Big 12 with a 77-72 win in Ames on Jan. 1 as Akinjo scored 16 points, LJ Cryer hit 13 and Sochan collected 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Cryer is still listed as day-to-day with a foot injury after missing nine of the last 10 games.

The Cyclones are a probable NCAA tournament team that plays strong defense. But they rank last offensively in the Big 12 with 67.3 points per game, and are coming off Wednesday’s 53-36 home loss to Oklahoma State.

“I’m super excited that we’ve battled back after some tough losses and put ourselves into this situation,” Mayer said. “Hopefully, Kansas loses and we take of this one and we get the (outright) championship.”

BEAR FACTS — Baylor coach Scott Drew said he's writing a book with author Don Yaeger. "He made it real easy, and we did most of it in the summertime, and we did most of it before the season began," Drew said. "Once the season starts, it’s hard to do anything else, as you know."

