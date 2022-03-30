Baylor seniors show their stuff on Pro Day

The Big 12 championship and the Sugar Bowl win raised the profile of the Baylor seniors who were instrumental in the most successful season in school history.

Now many of them are definitely on the radar of NFL scouts.

They came out in force to Baylor’s Allison Indoor Practice Facility as 51 scouts and other personnel from 31 NFL teams watched players from the 2021 team go through a variety of drills Wednesday afternoon.

Not only did 13 Baylor players from the 2021 team show their stuff to the scouts, they got a last chance to bond with the teammates who helped fashion a 12-2 season that ended with their 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

“This was the last time to come out here and have fun with those guys, and we did that,” said All-America safety Jalen Pitre. “The rest of the team showed up as well, so it was a fun day for us.”

Pitre is expected to be the first Baylor player chosen in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30 in Paradise, Nevada.

A finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, Pitre delivered a remarkable senior year as he collected 76 tackles with a Big 12-high 18 tackles for loss with two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries.

“I believe I have the tool set along with the mentality to make plays at the next level, and I’m just trying to relay that to the coaches and the executive staff on those NFL teams as well,” Pitre said. “So hopefully they can choose me pretty early because I think I’m the best.”

Pitre has already participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 5, and showed his skills at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 3-6 in Indianapolis.

He had plenty of company from his Baylor teammates as linebacker Terrel Bernard, running back Abram Smith and safety JT Woods joined him at both events.

A record seven Baylor players earned invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine as running back Trestan Ebner, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and defensive back Kalon Barnes also worked out for scouts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

They were all at Baylor’s Pro Day in hopes of making an even greater impression on NFL scouts.

“There’s definitely a lot going on,” Bernard said. “You don’t know what it’s like until you been through it, just grateful to have the opportunity. I went to the Senior Bowl and ended up going to the Combine and finishing Pro Day here. It’s just a great experience overall.”

Bernard has been one of the leaders of Baylor’s defense since 2019, and ended his career with his best game ever by amassing 20 tackles with two sacks in the Sugar Bowl.

“A lot of scouts like my versatility and different things I can do coverage-wise,” Bernard said. “I think getting better with my hands in the box, being a little more active in the box, are always things I can work on. I’ve been working really hard the last few months, and I feel like I put up some really good numbers and I’m excited about that.”

Pitre said he ran in the 4.44 to 4.51-second range in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday while Bernard said he was timed at 4.58 to 4.61 seconds.

Neither Barnes nor Thornton had to run the 40 at Pro Day after delivering astounding times at the NFL Combine. Thornton was clocked at 4.28 seconds, but Barnes topped it by running 4.23 seconds as he recorded the fastest time ever by a defensive back at the combine.

“I had some pressure on me when Tyquan ran his time the day before,” Barnes said. “I knew I was going to run a fast time, but actually doing it after putting the work into it the last few months felt good. Most people say I’m a track guy, but I’m trying to show I’m a football guy.”

Thornton enjoyed a tremendous senior year by leading the Bears with 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was excited to be reunited with Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon, who was throwing passes in drills to his former teammates on Wednesday.

“Oh man, Gerry got so much better,” Thornton said. “His arm has gotten 10 times stronger, so he was dotting us up today, definitely. I wanted to be able to take the 4.2 (in the 40) and put it into my routes. Playing with speed, show a little of my route-running skills and being able to catch the ball.”

Both Ebner and Smith benefited from Bohanon throwing the ball to them, and they also showed explosiveness in running back drills.

“I just wanted to show that my footwork was really, really good, and my routes,” Ebner said. “They had seen it on tape, so I just wanted to show them in person all my routes and my hands are really good. So that was like the emphasis for me today.”

Smith ended his career as one of the top rushers in the country in 2021 with a school-record 1,601 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. But he said he’d also be willing to play linebacker like he did in 2020 and special teams to make an NFL roster.

“I think I kind of showcased that I’m a lot faster than what people might think I am,” Smith said. “I know my deal is like a power-back type mentality, and that is who I am, but I have some speed to go with me. So I just wanted to show that I’m versatile all over the place. Anywhere you want to put me on offense, defense, wherever that might be.”

Wide receiver Drew Estrada, safety Jairon McVea, cornerbacks Raleigh Texada and Zeke Brown, and offensive linemen Xavier Newman-Johnson and Johncarlo Valentin also worked out at Pro Day. Former Baylor running back John Lovett, who played last season at Penn State, worked out along with his former teammates.

Of course, McVea was Baylor’s hero of the Big 12 championship game when he stopped Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson short of goal line in in the final minutes to secure a 21-16 win.

McVea still hears from fans about his “McPlay.” But he’s trying to make the step to the next level.

“It’s dying down a little bit,” McVea said. “I’ve been focusing on preparing for Pro Day and putting my best foot forward. I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder. This is kind of another step in that process.”

