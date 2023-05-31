Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kickoff times and networks have been set for Baylor's first three 2023 football games in an announcement by the Big 12 on Wednesday.

The Bears will open the season against Texas State on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+, followed by Utah on Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. on ESPN, and Long Island on Sept. 16 on ESPN+.

Baylor's first four games are at McLane Stadium, including Texas on Sept. 23, before hitting the road for the first time against new Big 12 member UCF in Orlando on Sept. 30. The Bears will play a school record eight home games this season.