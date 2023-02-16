The Baylor Green & Gold Game will be held April 22 at McLane Stadium and will be televised on ESPN+. Start time will be announced at a later date.
The Green & Gold Game will conclude spring football practice, which begins March 21 and includes 15 practices.
The Bears are coming off a 6-7 season that ended with four straight losses, including a 30-15 decision against Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth.
