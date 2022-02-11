Baylor sets spring football game April 23

Baylor football has set its annual Green & Gold spring game for April 23 at McLane Stadium. Kickoff time will be set at a later date.

The game wraps up Baylor’s spring schedule of 15 practices in preparation for the 2022 season, which are set to begin in mid-March.

Separate from spring practice, Baylor will hold its Pro Day on March 30 as former players get a chance to showcase their skills for NFL scouts.

With spring practices and Pro Day closed to the public, the Green & Gold game will be the best opportunity for fans to see the Bears before fall workouts begin in August.