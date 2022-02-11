 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor sets spring football game April 23
0 Comments

Baylor sets spring football game April 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma Baylor Football

Baylor coach Dave Aranda's squad will play the Green & Gold spring football game April 23 at McLane Stadium.

 Associated Press file photo

Baylor football has set its annual Green & Gold spring game for April 23 at McLane Stadium. Kickoff time will be set at a later date.

The game wraps up Baylor’s spring schedule of 15 practices in preparation for the 2022 season, which are set to begin in mid-March.

Separate from spring practice, Baylor will hold its Pro Day on March 30 as former players get a chance to showcase their skills for NFL scouts.

With spring practices and Pro Day closed to the public, the Green & Gold game will be the best opportunity for fans to see the Bears before fall workouts begin in August.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert