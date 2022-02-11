Baylor sets spring football game April 23

Staff report
Baylor football has set its annual Green & Gold spring game for April 23 at McLane Stadium. Kickoff time will be set at a later date.
The game wraps up Baylor’s spring schedule of 15 practices in preparation for the 2022 season, which are set to begin in mid-March.
Separate from spring practice, Baylor will hold its Pro Day on March 30 as former players get a chance to showcase their skills for NFL scouts.
With spring practices and Pro Day closed to the public, the Green & Gold game will be the best opportunity for fans to see the Bears before fall workouts begin in August.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!