LUBBOCK — Don’t forget about Quarter-Miler U.

The Baylor men went 1-2-3 in the 400-meter final for a nice finishing kick at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships Saturday at Texas Tech’s Sport Performance Center. And all three tallied new personal records in the process.

Matthew Moorer ran 45.66 in taking gold. He was followed closely behind by teammates Hasani Barr (45.71) in second and Nathaniel Ezekiel (45.77) in third. Moorer’s clocking was the fourth-best indoor time in BU program history. It’s the first individual conference title for the senior, who had two previous relay conference titles.

Baylor also won the women’s 4x400-relay title and took second in the men’s race while breaking the school record. The women powered to a winning time of 3:33.28, powered by especially strong second and third legs from Imaobong Uko and Mariah Ayers. Also running on that team were Kavia Francis and Lily Williams.

In the men’s 4x400, Baylor led for the first three legs but Oklahoma’s anchor Muzuri Mattar passed BU’s Dillon Bedell on the final leg. The Sooners won in a facility and meet-record time of 3:02.72. Baylor broke a 19-year-old school record with its time of 3:02.89, surpassing a group that had two Olympic gold medalists on it in Darold Williamson and Jeremy Wariner. Joining Bedell on BU’s foursome were Barr, Ezekiel and Moorer.

In the men’s 200, BU junior Demar Francis captured a silver with a time of 20.46, behind only Texas Tech’s Courtney Lindsey (20.16). Moorer was fifth in that race at 20.83.

The Baylor men totaled 60 points overall to finish seventh in the team standings. Texas Tech won the men’s title with 159 points. The BU women were sixth with 57 points. Oklahoma State claimed the women’s title with 146 points, edging Texas (136.5).