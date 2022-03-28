Baylor signee George thrilled to play in McDonald's All American Game

Keyonte George hoped he’d be watching Baylor make a run for its second straight national championship this weekend at the Final Four in New Orleans.

But the Bears’ shot for a repeat ended with their second-round 93-86 overtime loss to North Carolina, which will play Duke on Saturday in the national semifinals.

As the top-rated signee in Baylor's 2022 class, George watched the Bears closely all season. As the injuries piled up, he was impressed by how Scott Drew and his staff retooled rotations to earn a co-share of the Big 12 title and earn a No. 1 regional seed.

“I know those guys were dealing with injuries,” George said. “Coach Drew found different ways to put different people in different spots, and the players get a lot of credit because they were getting it done. Sad they went out in the second round, but you saw those guys had a lot of heart, had a lot of fight in them. I thought we had a great year.”

George is Baylor’s highest-rated signee in program history, ranking third nationally in ESPN’s 2022 class behind top-rated Duke signee Dereck Lively and UCLA signee Amari Bailey.

He’s the fifth Baylor signee to be selected as a McDonald’s All American, joining current Baylor freshman Kendall Brown in 2021, Tweety Carter in 2006, Perry Jones III in 2010 and Isaiah Austin in 2012.

The All American Game will be played Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and will be televised on ESPN. George is excited that he’s playing in the prestigious game with fellow IMG Academy teammates Jaden Bradley and Jarace Walker.

“It’s a blessing being a part of this legacy, the guys before my time here and being able to be a part of that,” said George during a Monday Zoom interview session. “When they announced it on ESPN, we ended up going to a hotel by the school. We had it on TV, the whole team was there, and we got to celebrate that. Our parents were there, and it was all smiles.”

After playing at Lewisville High School in the Metroplex, George transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., to sharpen his skills by playing with and against some of the top prep players in the country.

He believes it’s paid off as he prepares to attend Baylor.

“Making the move to IMG, it was high caliber guys like myself, so it really prepared me for the next level,” George said. “A lot of guys that have been there for a long time were great players. Coming to the team, I had to find a role and be a leader, and be able to make brilliant plays, so when I got to college it was not new to me. I’ve found different ways to make myself better.”

George committed to Baylor last August, and signed in November with a class that includes four-star forward Joshua Ojianwuna from the NBA Global Academy and guard Dillon Hunter, who played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan.

George was excited that he could sign with the defending national champion at a campus that’s located less than two hours from Lewisville.

“It’s like family there,” George said. “Coach Drew, coach AB (Alvin Brooks III), the whole staff did a great job recruiting me.”

Watching Baylor over the years, George has always liked the freedom Drew and his staff have given their guards to create and get the most from their abilities. The 6-4, 185-pound George has a reputation as an outstanding shooter with the size and speed to take the ball to the basket.

“What Coach Drew does the best, I think he lets his players be themselves,” George said. “Especially the guards they’ve had previous years, you see them come off pick and rolls, just make plays for the team. I feel like going in there with my scoring ability and being able to make different reads, I ought to excel in his system for sure.”

After the McDonald’s All American Game, George will be back with his IMG Academy teammates to play in the Geico High School Nationals at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. The eight-team tournament begins Thursday as IMG Academy faces La Lumiere (Indiana) at 3 p.m.

“It’s a lot of fun being here, but at the same time when I get down to Geico, we all have an end goal to win the national championship,” George said. “I’m going to be able to switch the switch and be sure to be competitive on both ends of the floor, playing my heart out because it can be the last games of my high school career. So I just want to have my team go out with a bang.”

