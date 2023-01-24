 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor signee Walter named McDonald's All-American

  • 0
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor's Scott Drew will coach his sixth McDonald's All-American when Ja'Kobe Walter joins the squad next season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor men’s basketball signee Ja’Kobe Walter has been named a McDonald’s All-American, announced Tuesday on ESPN.

Walter is the sixth player in program history to be named a McDonald’s All-American, joining Tweety Carter, Perry Jones III, Isaiah Austin, Kendall Brown and Keyonte George.

Walter, originally from McKinney, is playing his senior season at Link Academy in Branson, Mo., which finished last year as the No. 2 team in ESPN's national high school rankings.

Before transferring to Link, ESPN's No. 17-rated player in the 2023 class led McKinney to its first-ever Class 6A state championship game, where he scored a team-high 23 points in a loss to Duncanville.

On the season, he averaged 23.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Lions en route to 5-6A offensive player of the year honors.

People are also reading…

Class of 2023 Shooting Guard Ja'Kobe "Wubbs" Walter from Mckinney, Texas

Baylor University Men's Basketball Commit | https://twitter.com/averyquad
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert