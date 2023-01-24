Baylor signee Walter named McDonald's All-American

Baylor men’s basketball signee Ja’Kobe Walter has been named a McDonald’s All-American, announced Tuesday on ESPN.

Walter is the sixth player in program history to be named a McDonald’s All-American, joining Tweety Carter, Perry Jones III, Isaiah Austin, Kendall Brown and Keyonte George.

Walter, originally from McKinney, is playing his senior season at Link Academy in Branson, Mo., which finished last year as the No. 2 team in ESPN's national high school rankings.

Before transferring to Link, ESPN's No. 17-rated player in the 2023 class led McKinney to its first-ever Class 6A state championship game, where he scored a team-high 23 points in a loss to Duncanville.

On the season, he averaged 23.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Lions en route to 5-6A offensive player of the year honors.