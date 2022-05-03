 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor signs Bridges

Baylor West Virginia Basketball

Baylor announced the signing of former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (2) on Tuesday.

 Kathy Batten, Associated Press

Baylor announced the signing of former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges on Tuesday.

It marked the second straight day that Baylor announced a transfer joining the team following Monday's signing of former BYU forward Caleb Lohner. Bridges, who will be a junior in 2022-23, committed to Baylor on April 20 after entering the transfer portal.

Bridges played two seasons for the Mountaineers, averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2021-22. Starting all 33 games, he shot 42.8 percent overall, 32.5 percent from 3-point range and 82.3 percent from the free throw line.

As a freshman in 2020-21, Bridges averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game. He shot 49.6 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range while hitting 71.4 percent of his free throws.

