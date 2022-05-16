Baylor signs Kilgore guard Dantwan Grimes

As a sophomore in 2021-22, Grimes earned second-team NJCAA All-America honors by leading the Rangers with 14.1 points and 3.2 assists per game, while ranking fourth on the team with 4.1 rebounds.

The 6-2, 190-pound Grimes helped Kilgore to a 31-3 record as the Rangers reached the semifinals of the NJCAA national tournament.

“Dantwan had a tremendous career at Kilgore College and helped lead them to the national tournament twice,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He’s a good player whose best basketball is still ahead of him. We can’t wait to start working with Dantwan, and I think our fans will really enjoy watching him play.”