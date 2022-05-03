Baylor signs West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges

Baylor announced the signing of former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges on Tuesday.

It marked the second straight day that Baylor announced a transfer joining the team following Monday's signing of former BYU forward Caleb Lohner. Bridges, who will be a junior in 2022-23, committed to Baylor on April 20 after entering the transfer portal.

Bridges played two seasons for the Mountaineers, averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2021-22. Starting all 33 games, he shot 42.8 percent overall, 32.5 percent from 3-point range and 82.3 percent from the free throw line.

As a freshman in 2020-21, Bridges averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game. He shot 49.6 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range while hitting 71.4 percent of his free throws.