Baylor soccer adds eight

BU soccer (copy)

First-year Baylor soccer coach Michelle Lenard added eight players in the 2023 class.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Eight players in the 2023 class have signed with the Baylor soccer program, including five from Texas and one each from Nebraska, Florida and Illinois.

Texas-based players include forward Callie Conrad from Mansfield Lake Ridge, defender Georgia Mulholland from Missouri City Ridge Point, midfielder Kaitlin Swann from Dallas Covenant, forward Skylar Zinnecker from Austin Westwood, and midfielder Theresa McCullough from Grapevine.

Out of state additions include midfielder Adriana Merriam from Evanston (Ill.) Township, forward Brianna Chesley from Ormond Beach (Fla.) Seabreeze, and defender Claire Kniss from Lincoln (Neb.) Southwest.

“We are extremely excited to welcome eight new Bears to the team today,” said Baylor coach Michelle Lenard. “We have a wonderful mix of talent that has shown a combination of high soccer IQ, athleticism, competitive mentality and most importantly, high-character individuals."

