Baylor soccer adds Wake Forest transfer
Baylor added Wake Forest freshman transfer Breckyn Monteith to its 2021 fall soccer roster.

Monteith played in eight games with five starts as a defender for Wake Forest in fall 2020.

“We are excited to have Breckyn join our family,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “We identified her as a potential member of our family during the initial recruiting process. When she reached out, it was a no-brainer for us, especially with the soccer experience she received this past fall at Wake Forest.”

The Charlotte, N.C., holds the record for the most goals scored in a season at South Lake Christian Academy and played club ball for Charlotte Soccer Academy. She was called up to the Northern Ireland National Team on multiple occasions.

