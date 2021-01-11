Baylor soccer adds Wake Forest transfer

Baylor added Wake Forest freshman transfer Breckyn Monteith to its 2021 fall soccer roster.
Monteith played in eight games with five starts as a defender for Wake Forest in fall 2020.
“We are excited to have Breckyn join our family,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “We identified her as a potential member of our family during the initial recruiting process. When she reached out, it was a no-brainer for us, especially with the soccer experience she received this past fall at Wake Forest.”
The Charlotte, N.C., holds the record for the most goals scored in a season at South Lake Christian Academy and played club ball for Charlotte Soccer Academy. She was called up to the Northern Ireland National Team on multiple occasions.