Baylor soccer coach Michelle Lenard announced Friday a competitive spring exhibition schedule that includes four home matches at Betty Lou Mays Field.

In total, the Bears will face seven opponents from February to April.

Baylor will open against Navarro on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. in Waco. A month later, the Bears will face Lamar and Texas A&M on March 25 in College Station, with the first matchup scheduled for 3 p.m.

Opening up the first of four matches in April, the Bears will take on Texas State on April 2 in San Marcos. Returning home, BU will face SFA April 15 at 1 p.m., before closing out the exhibition slate against Seminole State and Texas Tech on April 22, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.

All home games are free and open to the public.