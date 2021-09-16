Baylor soccer blanks SFA, 3-0

Mackenzie Anthony, Chloe Japic and Elizabeth Kooiman each scored a goal as the Baylor soccer team shut out SFA, 3-0, on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Anthony scored 18 minutes into the game after receiving assists from Haven Terry and Kooiman. Japic scored eight minutes later following a pass from Maddie Algya.

Kooiman scored 11 minutes into the second half on an assist from Ally Henderson to give the Bears a bigger cushion against SFA (2-5-1).

Baylor (4-2-2) will host San Francisco at noon Sunday before opening Big 12 play against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sept. 23.