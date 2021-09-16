Baylor soccer blanks SFA, 3-0

Mackenzie Anthony, Chloe Japic and Elizabeth Kooiman each scored a goal as the Baylor soccer team shut out SFA, 3-0, on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Anthony scored 18 minutes into the game after receiving assists from Haven Terry and Kooiman. Japic scored eight minutes later following a pass from Maddie Algya.
Kooiman scored 11 minutes into the second half on an assist from Ally Henderson to give the Bears a bigger cushion against SFA (2-5-1).
Baylor (4-2-2) will host San Francisco at noon Sunday before opening Big 12 play against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sept. 23.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!