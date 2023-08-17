EUGENE, Oregon — the Baylor soccer kicked off the season right, with a 2-0 win over Oregon behind an aggressive offensive showing Thursday night at Pape Field.

The Bears outshot the Ducks, 22-5, with 10 shots on goal and picked up eight corners. TCU transfer forward Tyler Isgrig led BU with five shots, three on goal, and the first goal of the season. Freshman forward Skylar Zinnecker, who had four shots (three on goal) scored the insurance goal.

Oregon goalkeeper Maddy Goldberg held the Bears to two goals with seven saves.

Isgrig put the Bears on the board, shooting the ball into the right corner of the post off her right foot on a pass from forward Jenna Patterson in the 66th minute. Then in the 74th, Zinnecker followed up with a tap into the bottom center of the goal off her right foot with the assist by fellow freshman Callie Conrad.

Baylor had several opportunities in the first half, beginning with a hard shot off the crossbar by midfielder Ashley Merrill (four shots, two on goal) in the seventh minute which led to the Bears' first corner. A shot by defender Hallie Augustyn followed but was off target.

In the 36th minute, Isgrig took a run down the sideline and cut into the box, taking small touches to weave around a pair of defenders before making a direct shot toward the bottom center of the net. But Goldberg was there to make the stop.

In the 43rd minute, Oregon's Ryann Reynolds was yellow card for making a hard sweep on Isgrig as the Bear made a run up the center past midfield.

The squads went into halftime scoreless with BU posting 11 shots to Oregon's one in the first 45.