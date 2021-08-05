Baylor soccer craves return to normalcy

A return to normalcy is what the Baylor soccer team craves most as it begins fall practice.
Last season was anything but normal as COVID-19 forced Big 12 soccer teams to split their schedules with conference games in the fall and nonconference games and the NCAA tournament in the spring.
Now the Bears are embracing basic routines like team dinners and meetings and the opportunity to play before a packed crowd at Betty Lou Mays Field.
“I think there’s been a lot of excitement around just getting back to what we think we remember it being,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “It’s been just great having community again, team dinners, training the entire team together instead of breaking into small groups, the opportunity to have a full stadium. All those things are a lot of excitement and bring kind of a buzz around training right now.”
Though COVID-19 vaccinations aren’t mandated, Jobson said most of the team has been vaccinated along with the entire coaching staff. With the Delta variant a growing threat, Jobson said the team is still being careful.
“We’re not throwing caution to the wind,” Jobson said. “There’s still some protocols in place for certain things. We’re cautious but we’re optimistic.”
Games are just around the corner as the Bears play exhibitions against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Aug. 12 at Betty Lou Mays Field and Texas A&M on Aug. 15 in College Station. Baylor begins the regular season at Minnesota on Aug. 19, and its first regular season home game is against Nebraska on Aug. 26.
The Bears aren’t taking practices for granted after seeing how COVID-19 disrupted last season.
“We’re Day 3 into preseason, and we’re just really excited to get back into what feels like a normal season, finally, after last year,” said Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt. “We learned that we really just value our family time, with our family being our team because we really missed that last year. So just getting to hang out with our teammates every single day has helped us with chemistry on the field.”
Wandt is among three Baylor players who decided to return for a fifth season since last year didn’t count against eligibility. Midfielder Ally Henderson-Ashkinos and defender Sarah Norman also decided to take advantage of the COVID-19 ruling.
“It was a no-brainer,” Wandt said. “As soon as we heard that we were going to get an extra year, I kind of just gave Paul (Jobson) a look and I was like, ‘Can I?’ And he said, ‘Of course.’ It was an easy decision on my end, so I just really appreciate Baylor having all of us back as well.”
Wandt and senior forward Taylor Moon were both preseason all-Big 12 choices. But there is also plenty of other veteran talent on board like defender Kayley Ables, midfielder Giuliana Cunningham and forwards Elizabeth Kooiman and Elena Reyna.
“Obviously going through COVID, this group is really focused on not taking things for granted right now and just embracing every moment we have with each other on the field,” Jobson said. “The thing with those veterans is they thought their career was almost over and they’ve been granted another year. That plays into it too. Man, I get one more year to do this. They’re counting every moment.”
Following last year’s 5-5-3 finish, the Bears were picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll. With so much veteran talent returning, Baylor expects to improve on last year’s finish.
“I think we have a lot of chemistry,” Moon said. “Last year, we were a pretty young team, but I don’t think a lot of changes are going to be made. So we’re going to have a lot of team chemistry on the field, which will hopefully help us win a lot more games.”