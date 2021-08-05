Baylor soccer craves return to normalcy

The Bears aren’t taking practices for granted after seeing how COVID-19 disrupted last season.

“We’re Day 3 into preseason, and we’re just really excited to get back into what feels like a normal season, finally, after last year,” said Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt. “We learned that we really just value our family time, with our family being our team because we really missed that last year. So just getting to hang out with our teammates every single day has helped us with chemistry on the field.”

Wandt is among three Baylor players who decided to return for a fifth season since last year didn’t count against eligibility. Midfielder Ally Henderson-Ashkinos and defender Sarah Norman also decided to take advantage of the COVID-19 ruling.

“It was a no-brainer,” Wandt said. “As soon as we heard that we were going to get an extra year, I kind of just gave Paul (Jobson) a look and I was like, ‘Can I?’ And he said, ‘Of course.’ It was an easy decision on my end, so I just really appreciate Baylor having all of us back as well.”

Wandt and senior forward Taylor Moon were both preseason all-Big 12 choices. But there is also plenty of other veteran talent on board like defender Kayley Ables, midfielder Giuliana Cunningham and forwards Elizabeth Kooiman and Elena Reyna.