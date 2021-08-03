Baylor soccer duo named preseason all-Big 12

Moon collected six goals to earn second-team all-Big 12 last season while Wandt has amassed 32 career shutouts in four seasons. She was also a second-team all-Big 12 pick last season.

Baylor hosts an exhibition match against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., and travels to Texas A&M for an exhibition on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. The Bears will begin the regular season on the road at Minnesota on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.