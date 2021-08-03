Baylor soccer duo named preseason all-Big 12

Baylor forward Taylor Moon and goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt were named to the preseason all-Big 12 soccer team.
Moon collected six goals to earn second-team all-Big 12 last season while Wandt has amassed 32 career shutouts in four seasons. She was also a second-team all-Big 12 pick last season.
Baylor hosts an exhibition match against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., and travels to Texas A&M for an exhibition on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. The Bears will begin the regular season on the road at Minnesota on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
