 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor soccer edges Oklahoma
0 comments

Baylor soccer edges Oklahoma

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAN, Okla. -- Ally Henderson scored on a 25-foot shot with less than seven minutes remaining to lift the Baylor soccer team to a 2-1 win over Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

Following a scoreless first half, Taylor Moon scored for the Bears 10 minutes into the second half before Oklahoma's Bri Amos tied the game.

The Bears improved to 5-5-3 while Oklahoma remained winless at 0-12-2.

Baylor closes the 2020 season against Texas Tech at 2 p.m. April 17 at Betty Lou Mays Field.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert