Baylor soccer edges Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. -- Ally Henderson scored on a 25-foot shot with less than seven minutes remaining to lift the Baylor soccer team to a 2-1 win over Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.
Following a scoreless first half, Taylor Moon scored for the Bears 10 minutes into the second half before Oklahoma's Bri Amos tied the game.
The Bears improved to 5-5-3 while Oklahoma remained winless at 0-12-2.
Baylor closes the 2020 season against Texas Tech at 2 p.m. April 17 at Betty Lou Mays Field.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
