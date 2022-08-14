Baylor soccer edges UTSA, 2-1, in exhibition game

SAN ANTONIO — Ashley Merrill scored a pair of first-half goals to lead the Baylor soccer team to a 2-1 win over UTSA in an exhibition game on Sunday night.

Merrill, a junior transfer from Dallas Baptist, helped the Bears overcome a 1-0 deficit after UTSA scored the game’s first goal. After scoring her first goal, Merrill took a pass from Sarah Hornyak to notch her second goal.

The Bears finished 2-0 in exhibition play after opening with last Thursday’s 3-1 win over LSU.

Baylor will open the regular season with a pair of home games, including Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against Minnesota and next Sunday’s 7 p.m. matchup against Wisconsin.