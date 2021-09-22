 Skip to main content
Baylor soccer faces Oklahoma State in Big 12 opener
The Baylor soccer team will open Big 12 play against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater.

The Bears (4-2-3) are coming off a 1-1 tie against San Francisco that was called after 71 minutes Sunday due to excessive heat at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Cowgirls (5-3-1) have won their last two games, including a 3-0 win over Omaha last Friday and a 1-0 win over Weber State on Sunday.

The Bears will travel to Fort Worth to play TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday before playing their Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

