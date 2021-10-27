 Skip to main content
Baylor soccer faces OU in regular season finale
The Baylor soccer team will close the regular season against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday in Norman.

The Bears (8-3-6, 4-1-3) stand in third place in the Big 12 with no chance of catching first-place TCU (6-1-1) while Texas (5-0-3) is in second place. However, the Bears can strengthen their NCAA tournament resume with a win over the Sooners (7-10-1, 3-5).

The Bears are coming off a scoreless tie against West Virginia on Sunday while Oklahoma beat Iowa State, 1-0. The Big 12 tournament will begin Sunday in Round Rock.

