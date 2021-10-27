Baylor soccer faces OU in regular season finale

The Baylor soccer team will close the regular season against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday in Norman.
The Bears (8-3-6, 4-1-3) stand in third place in the Big 12 with no chance of catching first-place TCU (6-1-1) while Texas (5-0-3) is in second place. However, the Bears can strengthen their NCAA tournament resume with a win over the Sooners (7-10-1, 3-5).
The Bears are coming off a scoreless tie against West Virginia on Sunday while Oklahoma beat Iowa State, 1-0. The Big 12 tournament will begin Sunday in Round Rock.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.