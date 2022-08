The Baylor soccer team will play its final exhibition game against UTSA in San Antonio at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Baylor rolled to a 3-1 win over LSU in Thursday night's exhibition opener at Betty Lou Mays Field as Kayley Ables, Maddie Algya and Annika Fredell each scored goals. Goalkeeper Lauren Traywick collected three saves in the first half for the Bears.