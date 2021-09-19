Baylor soccer game stopped due to heat

The Baylor-San Francisco soccer game was stopped due to excessive heat with 19 minutes remaining with the score tied 1-1 on Sunday afternoon at Betty Lou Mays Field.
San Francisco (3-3-2) took the lead 26 minutes into the first half on a goal by Sydney Cooper. Baylor (4-2-3) pulled into a 1-1 tie three minutes into the second half on a goal by Mackenzie Anthony following an assist by Taylor Moon.
The Bears will open Big 12 play Thursday against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
John Werner
John Werner
