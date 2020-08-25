Baylor soccer gearing for 9-game schedule

When the Big 12 decided that it would play a nine-game conference-only schedule, the Baylor soccer team responded with a mix of joy and relief.

After exploring several different scenarios, Big 12 soccer teams will begin games Sept. 11 as the Bears host TCU at Betty Lou Mays Field.

“Getting anything is great at this point, so we’re excited about that,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “It will be interesting stepping on to the field for the first time without any type of exhibition or nonconference match right into it. But I think that’s a challenge that our girls will be really up for.”

There will be no postseason tournament this fall after the NCAA announced that it plans to postpone its soccer championship to possibly the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.

NCAA board members cautioned that fall championships should be played in the spring only if they can be conducted safely and in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines. The final decisions on bracket sizes and composition will be approved by the board at a later date.

Jobson would be open to bringing his team back for an NCAA spring tournament.