Baylor soccer gearing for 9-game schedule

When the Big 12 decided that it would play a nine-game conference-only schedule, the Baylor soccer team responded with a mix of joy and relief.
After exploring several different scenarios, Big 12 soccer teams will begin games Sept. 11 as the Bears host TCU at Betty Lou Mays Field.
“Getting anything is great at this point, so we’re excited about that,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “It will be interesting stepping on to the field for the first time without any type of exhibition or nonconference match right into it. But I think that’s a challenge that our girls will be really up for.”
There will be no postseason tournament this fall after the NCAA announced that it plans to postpone its soccer championship to possibly the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
NCAA board members cautioned that fall championships should be played in the spring only if they can be conducted safely and in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines. The final decisions on bracket sizes and composition will be approved by the board at a later date.
Jobson would be open to bringing his team back for an NCAA spring tournament.
“If I’ve learned anything from the COVID season is not to look too far ahead for sure,” Jobson said. “If they allow us to do something in the spring great. The more matches we can play, the coaches are always going to like that. I don’t know what a championship is going to look like, I have no idea how they’re going to get that going. I’d be for it, especially if we get to play now and later, that sounds like the best of both worlds to me.”
Jobson said the Big 12 soccer coaches were solid in agreement that they wanted to play a fall schedule even without nonconference play.
Instead of playing two games per week, Big 12 teams will play just one per week on Fridays in the revised schedule.
“I think it allows us to prepare and get some training in, and allows us to recover between matches,” Jobson said. “Those are two things I’m really excited about.”
Besides the TCU home game, Baylor will host Oklahoma State on Oct. 2, Kansas on Oct. 9, Kansas State on Oct. 23 and Oklahoma on Nov. 6. Baylor’s first road game will be at Texas Tech on Sept. 18, followed by Iowa State on Sept. 25, West Virginia on Oct. 16 and Texas on Oct. 30.
Jobson has been pleased with the team’s progression during the past three weeks. He’s counting on veterans like Kayley Ables, Sarah Norman and Giuliana Cunningham and goal keeper Jennifer Wandt to key the defense.
Midfielders Ally Henderson and Eva Mitchell and forwards Elizabeth Kooiman, Taylor Moon and Elena Reyna are expected to be offensive leaders. Additionally 14 newcomers are on the Bears’ roster.
After Elite Eight appearances in 2017-18, Baylor is hoping to bounce back from last year’s 8-8-3 season.
“Our seniors have done a great job,” Jobson said. “Ally Henderson on and off the field has just done a fantastic job getting around some of the younger players and transitioning some of our veteran players into leadership roles. Of course, Jen (Wandt) has stepped up as well and done a good job in that role too.”
The NCAA ruled that this season won’t count against the eligibility of fall athletes due to the coronavirus crisis. So Jobson will have some deep discussions with his players down the road about whether they want to return for a fifth season.
“We’ve notified the team, kind of what the possibilities are,” Jobson said. “But at the same time, it’s going to be an individual conversation with each player, not only for what we’re thinking but also what they’re thinking. We have a lot of girls that are very career driven, med school, and things that are out there that may interfere with them continuing their soccer career in college.”
Baylor hasn’t yet determined how many fans will be allowed at Betty Lou Mays Field for games. Baylor football is starting the season at 25 percent capacity at McLane Stadium.
“Honestly, we’re so early on in all this, just now getting a schedule, we’ll probably work this week to figure out what we’re going to be doing with attendance in our stands,” Jobson said. “When one puzzle piece is put in, all the other ones start to fit into place. So I think those are coming next.”
