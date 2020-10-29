Baylor soccer headed to Texas

The Baylor soccer team will play its final road game of the season against Texas at 7 p.m. Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

The Bears (2-2-3) are coming off a 4-0 win over Kansas State in which they scored a season-high goals including a pair by Giuliana Cunningham and one apiece by Mackenzie Anthony and Taylor Moon.

Texas (3-4) is coming off a 2-0 loss to Oklahoma State. Baylor will complete its shortened COVID-19 season at home against Oklahoma on Nov. 6.