Baylor soccer hopes scoring versatility continues in season opener

New Baylor soccer coach Michelle Lenard’s blueprint is already on the table, and she hopes her team follows it the rest of the season.

In exhibition wins over LSU and UTSA, four players scored the Bears’ five goals as Kayley Ables, Maddie Algya, Annika Fredell and Ashley Merrill each found the back of the net.

The Bears will keep looking for community scoring when they open the regular season against Minnesota at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

“With our new coaching staff, she came in and was very focused on scoring goals because last year we tied a bunch of games,” said Baylor fifth-year senior Taylor Moon. “Something we’ve been working on at practice is learning how to get into the box, learning how to get into the final third, and kick the ball into the back of the net. We’re applying what we’ve learned in the preseason. I think we’re going to keep doing that throughout the rest of the season, hopefully.”

Ables, Algya and Fredell scored goals in Baylor’s 3-1 home win over LSU last Thursday before Merrill nailed a pair of goals in Sunday’s 2-1 road win over UTSA. Merrill played for Lenard at Dallas Baptist before transferring to Baylor this season.

While Lenard still wants the Bears to remain a strong defensive team, she likes seeing a variety of players scoring goals to keep defenses guessing.

“We’ve got a lot of different players scoring, so we’re going to hope we continue that,” Lenard said. “Obviously, regular season is starting, so things are a little bit different now, but we’re going to hope that throughout the season we get a number of different kids on the scoreboard. It’s great if you have one kid scoring a bunch of goals, but honestly, it’s really difficult, because then the opponent can come in and put a couple of players on them and take that one player out of the match.”

The Bears dropped a 1-0 road loss to Minnesota last season, a low-scoring game that was typical for both teams. Coming off an 8-6-3 season, the Gophers still play a defensive-oriented style.

“It’s a new year, and we don’t have a lot of information on them this season,” Lenard said. “But based off of what we saw last season, they were more direct. They can play, and if you give them too much space, they will. But I think they prefer to be a bit more direct in their attack.”

Lenard said junior Lauren Traywick will continue to see the lion’s share of goalkeeping duties. The Bears will face another Big Ten team Sunday when Wisconsin rolls into Waco for a 7 p.m. game.

Picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Bears expect a much higher finish. They hope to set the right tone in their season opener.

“At the end of the day, those have proven to be wrong in the past,” said Ables, a preseason all-Big 12 player. “We have a chip on our shoulder now, and it’s not what it’s really about, but just adding fuel to the fire.”