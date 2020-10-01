Baylor soccer hopes to step up scoring against No. 4 OSU

A young Baylor soccer team has struggled to score as it has only punched one goal in the net in the first three Big 12 games.
The Bears will likely need to produce a few more goals when they host No. 4 Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Coming off last year’s Big 12 championship, the league-leading Cowgirls (3-0) are tied with West Virginia in scoring with seven goals. Gabriella Coleman leads the Big 12 with three goals while Grace Yochum and Olyvia Dowell have scored two apiece.
Dowell’s goal with 26 seconds remaining in the second overtime lifted Oklahoma State to a 2-1 win over then-No. 4 West Virginia last weekend in Stillwater.
“They’re athletic, they’re fast,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “I think the addition to last year is just another year of experience. So they’re a quality team for sure. We’re excited about that. I don’t know if it’s an upset at this point anymore, but beating West Virginia is always a big deal.”
After scoreless ties in their first two games against TCU and Texas Tech, Baylor (0-2-1) finally scored its first goal when freshman Chloe Japic drilled a shot in the second half against Iowa State following passes from Ally Henderson and Maddie Algya last weekend in Ames.
It was a big moment for Japic in her third college game.
“It was amazing,” Japic said. “I remember hitting that ball and I watched it go all the way in, and once it hit the back of the net I just could not believe it. I was so excited for myself and our team that it allowed us to equalize the game.”
However, Olivia Edwards scored for the Cyclones in the second overtime for a 2-1 win. Despite the loss, Jobson believes his team is beginning to attack the goal more aggressively.
“We saw some good progress for sure,” Jobson said. “Just looking at the numbers, we had a lot of opportunities. Not all those opportunities on the stat sheet were quality opportunities, but we definitely had enough quality opportunities to win the match and put it away before we got ourselves into trouble at the end of the game. I think every match, we’re getting better.”
Baylor defender Sarah Norman is disqualified from Friday’s game after receiving two yellow cards last weekend against Iowa State.
“We’re going to slide Kayley Ables in and put Tara (Sumer) in as a left back,” Jobson said. “That’s our normal move if we have to make a substitution in the back. It’s nothing out of the ordinary, it’s just a different way to start. But we’ll still be quality in the back, and Ally (Henderson) is still holding things down right in front of them and (goalkeeper) Jen Wandt is holding things down right behind them.”
