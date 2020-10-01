Baylor soccer hopes to step up scoring against No. 4 OSU

“It was amazing,” Japic said. “I remember hitting that ball and I watched it go all the way in, and once it hit the back of the net I just could not believe it. I was so excited for myself and our team that it allowed us to equalize the game.”

However, Olivia Edwards scored for the Cyclones in the second overtime for a 2-1 win. Despite the loss, Jobson believes his team is beginning to attack the goal more aggressively.

“We saw some good progress for sure,” Jobson said. “Just looking at the numbers, we had a lot of opportunities. Not all those opportunities on the stat sheet were quality opportunities, but we definitely had enough quality opportunities to win the match and put it away before we got ourselves into trouble at the end of the game. I think every match, we’re getting better.”

Baylor defender Sarah Norman is disqualified from Friday’s game after receiving two yellow cards last weekend against Iowa State.

“We’re going to slide Kayley Ables in and put Tara (Sumer) in as a left back,” Jobson said. “That’s our normal move if we have to make a substitution in the back. It’s nothing out of the ordinary, it’s just a different way to start. But we’ll still be quality in the back, and Ally (Henderson) is still holding things down right in front of them and (goalkeeper) Jen Wandt is holding things down right behind them.”

