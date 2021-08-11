 Skip to main content
Baylor soccer hosting exhibition match
The Baylor soccer team will host its exhibition opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The match will be the first of two exhibitions as the Bears will face Texas A&M at 7 p.m. Sunday in College Station.

Baylor will open the regular season against Minnesota at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 in Minneapolis before hosting its regular season home opener against Nebraska at 7 p.m. Aug. 26.

