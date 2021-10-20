Baylor soccer hosts Iowa State

The Baylor soccer team will try to stay in the thick of the Big 12 race when it hosts Iowa State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (7-3-5, 3-1-2) are in third place with home games remaining against Iowa State and West Virginia on Sunday, and a road game at Oklahoma on Oct. 28. Texas leads the Big 12 with a 4-0-2 record while TCU is second at 5-1-1.
Baylor jumped off to a 3-0 start in the Big 12 but have since lost to Kansas and tied Kansas State and Texas. Iowa State (4-9, 1-4) is last in the Big 12.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
