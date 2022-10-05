 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor soccer hosts Kansas

The Baylor soccer team will try to snap a four-game losing streak when it hosts Kansas at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears (2-6-2, 0-2) have been shut out in their last three games, including 1-0 losses to SMU and No. 23 Texas and a 2-0 loss to Oklahoma. Baylor's last win was a 3-0 decision over Houston on Sept. 1.

Kansas (7-5-1, 0-2-1) is coming off a 2-2 tie against West Virginia last Friday after opening the Big 12 with losses to Oklahoma State and No. 10 TCU.

The Bears will host Kansas State (4-6-2, 0-2-1) at noon Sunday.

