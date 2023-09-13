Baylor soccer opens up conference play with its final Big 12 matchup against Texas.

The 16th-ranked Longhorns are off to a scorching start at 6-1-1 behind Lexi Missimo and Trinity Byers, who already sport double digit goals each. With her next assist, Missimo will become UT’s single-season assist leader while Byers will take over the top spot for 11-or-more goals in three consecutive seasons the next time she finds the back of the net.

Texas is coming off a win over Stephen F. Austin and a draw over then-No. 23 Gonzaga. The Horns’ 7-0 victory over the Jacks saw a hat trick from Missimo and first-time goals from Lauren Lapomarda, Carly Montgomery and Arianna Brothers.

Missimo picked up the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award while Mia Justis was named Goalkeeper of the Week after two shut out contests.

Meanwhile, the Bears split their matches last week, falling 2-1 to SMU on Thursday while decimating Abilene Christian with their own 7-0 victory.

On Sunday, senior midfielder Ashley Merrill delivered Baylor's first hat trick since Taylor Moon’s March 27, 2021, performance against Louisiana. The senior drilled in three goals in the span of four minute to record the fastest hat trick in BU history.

Tyler Isgrig continues to lead the Bears with 13 points after netting two more goals against the Wildcats as well as a pair of assists. Merril is right behind her at 12 points. Micah Beasley and Natalie Vatter picked up their first-career goals in the win over ACU as well.

Texas holds the edge int he matchup with a 9-17-5 all-time record. The Bears and the Longhorns kickoff for the last time as conference foes at 7 p.m. Thursday from Betty Lou Mays Field, weather permitting.