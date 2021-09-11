Baylor soccer hosts Oregon

The Baylor soccer team will host Oregon at 7 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (3-2-1) are coming off a scoreless tie against Wisconsin last Sunday in Madison. Oregon (3-0-2) is continuing a Texas road swing after knocking off Texas, 1-0, on Thursday in Austin.
Sunday’s matchup against Oregon will be just the second between the two schools. The only other meeting was on Sept. 19, 1997 when the Bears defeated the Ducks, 2-1.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
