Baylor soccer hosts Oregon
The Baylor soccer team will host Oregon at 7 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears (3-2-1) are coming off a scoreless tie against Wisconsin last Sunday in Madison. Oregon (3-0-2) is continuing a Texas road swing after knocking off Texas, 1-0, on Thursday in Austin.

Sunday’s matchup against Oregon will be just the second between the two schools. The only other meeting was on Sept. 19, 1997 when the Bears defeated the Ducks, 2-1.

