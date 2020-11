The Baylor soccer team will try to even its record in the season finale against Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Baylor fell to 2-3-3 with last week's 1-0 loss to Texas in Austin. The Bears have wins over Kansas and Kansas State this season.

Oklahoma is 0-5-1 following last week's 1-0 home loss to TCU. Friday's game will be televised on ESPN-Plus.