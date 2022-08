The Baylor soccer team will try to earn its first win of the season when it hosts Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears opened the season with a 1-1 tie against Minnesota on Thursday night as Haven Terry scored a late goal against the Golden Gophers. Baylor goalkeeper Lauren Traywick recorded four saves in coach Michelle Lenard's debut.

The Badgers opened with a scoreless tie against TCU on Thursday in Fort Worth.