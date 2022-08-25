Baylor soccer knocks off Florida, 2-1, for first win of Lenard era

AUSTIN — Gabby Mueller scored with 1:58 remaining to give first-year coach Michelle Lenard her first win at Baylor with a 2-1 decision over Florida on Thursday afternoon.

Mueller's goal off a pass from Haven Terry snapped a 1-1 tie after Florida's Alivia Gonzalez hit a shot with less than 10 minutes remaining in a neutral site game at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Field.

After a scoreless first half, Baylor's Ashley Merrill nailed the game's first goal 11 minutes into the second half. Baylor goalkeeper Lauren Traywick collected a pair of saves for the Bears.

Baylor (1-1-1) will be back at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Field to face No. 1 North Carolina at noon Sunday. The Gators (1-2) will face Texas at 4 p.m. Sunday.