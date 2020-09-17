Baylor soccer makes first road trip, heading to Tech

Instead of boarding a plane, the Baylor soccer team is taking two buses to Lubbock to face Texas Tech with all COVID-19 protocols in place like social distancing and wearing face masks.
Friday’s 5:30 p.m. game will be the Bears’ first on the road after opening their Big 12-only schedule with a scoreless double-overtime tie against TCU on Sept. 11 at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor coach Paul Jobson expects the trip to be a learning experience.
“We had a great conversation on Monday with the other Big 12 coaches and we just shared ideas and things that work or didn’t work,” Jobson said. “Like everything else with this COVID season, as Mike Tyson said, everybody’s got a great plan until they get punched in the face.”
The Red Raiders weren’t so lucky last weekend as their season opener against Kansas State was postponed after two players on the Texas Tech squad tested positive for COVID-19.
But Jobson didn’t need to see the Red Raiders play last weekend to know how talented they are. After finishing second in the Big 12 last season, Texas Tech was picked first in the league’s 2020 preseason coaches poll.
The Red Raiders placed three players on the preseason all-Big 12 team, including forward Kirsten Davis, defender Cassie Hiatt, and goalkeeper Madison White.
Baylor hopes to find some scoring after failing to produce a goal in 110 minutes against TCU. But Baylor’s defense was outstanding in the opener as Kayley Ables earned Big 12 defensive player of the week by leading a strong back line.
“I think we did really well, considering we had seven freshmen playing on the field at one point, so that was good for them to get experience,” Ables said. “But I think with each game it’s going to get better as they get more experience. I’m expecting it to be a pretty physical game.”
Though TCU outshot Baylor by a 26-9 margin, Jobson’s young squad appeared to gain confidence as the game progressed as the offense attacked more frequently.
“I thought we grew up a ton the first 45 minutes, not having exhibitions and not playing any matches coming out against a preseason top three team (in Big 12 coaches’ poll),” Jobson said. “It was evident on film that we did much better the second half than the first. A lot of that is due to them learning the speed of the game and the physicality of the game. We weren’t able to create a ton of opportunities for ourselves, but I think we had some pieces in place that we can definitely build off.”
