Baylor soccer makes first road trip, heading to Tech

Baylor hopes to find some scoring after failing to produce a goal in 110 minutes against TCU. But Baylor’s defense was outstanding in the opener as Kayley Ables earned Big 12 defensive player of the week by leading a strong back line.

“I think we did really well, considering we had seven freshmen playing on the field at one point, so that was good for them to get experience,” Ables said. “But I think with each game it’s going to get better as they get more experience. I’m expecting it to be a pretty physical game.”

Though TCU outshot Baylor by a 26-9 margin, Jobson’s young squad appeared to gain confidence as the game progressed as the offense attacked more frequently.

“I thought we grew up a ton the first 45 minutes, not having exhibitions and not playing any matches coming out against a preseason top three team (in Big 12 coaches’ poll),” Jobson said. “It was evident on film that we did much better the second half than the first. A lot of that is due to them learning the speed of the game and the physicality of the game. We weren’t able to create a ton of opportunities for ourselves, but I think we had some pieces in place that we can definitely build off.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.