 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor soccer overcomes Cowgirls, 2-1
0 comments

Baylor soccer overcomes Cowgirls, 2-1

{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Olivia Mack emerged from a crowd to score a second-half goal as Baylor overcame Oklahoma State, 2-1, in the Big 12 soccer opener Thursday night.

Mack scored the goal with less than 19 minutes remaining to give the Bears (5-2-3) the lead, and the defense did the rest by turning back several Oklahoma State scoring opportunities.

Baylor's Taylor Moon scored the first goal 28 minutes into the game following an assist by Mackenzie Anthony. Oklahoma State (5-4-1) tied the game when Olyvia Dowell scored 18 minutes into the second half.

Both Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt and Oklahoma State goalkeeper Evie Vitali collected four saves. Baylor will face TCU in Fort Worth at 1 p.m. Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears power past Jayhawks, 45-7
Baylor

Bears power past Jayhawks, 45-7

LAWRENCE, Kan. — After Baylor’s offensive line pushed around Texas State and Texas Southern, the question lingered whether the Bears could dom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert