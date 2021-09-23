Baylor soccer overcomes Cowgirls, 2-1

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Olivia Mack emerged from a crowd to score a second-half goal as Baylor overcame Oklahoma State, 2-1, in the Big 12 soccer opener Thursday night.
Mack scored the goal with less than 19 minutes remaining to give the Bears (5-2-3) the lead, and the defense did the rest by turning back several Oklahoma State scoring opportunities.
Baylor's Taylor Moon scored the first goal 28 minutes into the game following an assist by Mackenzie Anthony. Oklahoma State (5-4-1) tied the game when Olyvia Dowell scored 18 minutes into the second half.
Both Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt and Oklahoma State goalkeeper Evie Vitali collected four saves. Baylor will face TCU in Fort Worth at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.