Baylor soccer overcomes Tech, 3-2

Baylor’s Gabby Mueller doesn’t practice driving the ball high off the crossbar and expect it to rattle into the goal.
But if it happens, she’s not going to turn it down.
Mueller scored the winning goal on her unconventional 30-yard shot that bounced off Texas Tech goalkeeper Madison White with less than 12 minutes remaining to lift Baylor to a 3-2 win in a physical, intense game Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
With the win, the Bears (7-2-3) are off to a 3-0 start in the Big 12 following 2-1 road wins over Oklahoma State on Sept. 23 and then-No. 8 TCU on Sunday.
“I just had a lot of adrenaline in me and I knew something had to be done,” Mueller said. “So I took the initiative. I was waiting for it, and then I saw it trickle in, and I was like there we go.”
Mueller wanted a chance to score after she was called for a foul that gave Texas Tech (9-2-1) a penalty kick with 33:50 remaining.
Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt blocked Charlotte Tetter’s penalty kick, but Teeter followed it up by drilling the ball into the goal to give Texas Tech a 2-1 lead.
“That was pretty frustrating because my hands weren’t in the air and my legs weren’t out,” Mueller said. “It was purely just us running and she fell on the ground. I turned and it was a PK (penalty kick). Kind of disappointing but we made up for it.”
The Bears tied the game five minutes later when Olivia Mack drove a shot past White following an assist from Mackenzie Anthony.
“That’s a great goal,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “Mack (Anthony) did a ton of work tonight to create a lot of opportunities for us. And then Olivia, how she pulled that out, I don’t know. She’s scored three goals this year, and all three have been crazy. She just finds a way to get it in the back of the net.”
Both teams scored first-half goals as Baylor’s Taylor Moon netted one off an Elizabeth Kooiman assist in the 16th minute before Big 12-leading scorer Kirsten Davis collected her 11th goal of the season five minutes later for Texas Tech.
Davis has scored five goals in five career games against the Bears.
“If you match up with her one-on-one, she can beat you with her speed,” Jobson said. “But what’s great about her is she disappears for a while, and then she finds the ball, and then she’s coming at you with speed. Dangerous player, knows where to go.”
Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt amassed seven saves as she nailed down her 51st career win.
“There was a bit of action, but the midfield and defense did a good job of putting out most of the fires before they got to me,” Wandt said. “Then at the end, I just had to my job on some of them, but the midfield and the defense did a lot of work.”
Jobson was proud of how his team rallied to score the final two goals.
“Our matches with Texas Tech are always tough matches,” Jobson said. “(Texas Tech coach) Tom Stone and I have known each other a long time, and that’s always a thing. It’s always a great match, it’s always intense, it’s always physical. It’s never dirty. There’s a Big 12 championship on the line every time you play a Big 12 team. That’s what everybody wants, so it’s a fight to the end.”