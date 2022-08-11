Baylor soccer picks up early win in exhibition with LSU

Michelle Lenard said she wanted offense and the Bears were listening.

Baylor soccer opened the year with a 3-1 victory over LSU in an exhibition match Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field, scoring all three goals in the first half of the match.

The first-year head coach said she was happy with the 90 minutes her team strung together against the Bayou Bengals.

“We set our target early on,” Lenard said. “We want to be attacking-minded, we want to take chances, we want to create early. And even before we scored goals, we were creating chances and we had the momentum, so I thought we got off on the right foot. We did really well in the first half obviously scored some fantastic goals.”

The “No Goal Patrol” showed they can also score goals as fifth-year defender Kayley Ables was responsible for Baylor’s first goal of the year.

Taking the ball from midfield toward the north goal, Ables had no one to pass to as LSU zealously guarded all her options. She took the shot from just outside the box toward the opposite corner, too far out of the way for Tigers keeper Mollee Swift to even make a dive.

“We ask all of our players to play on both sides of the ball and Kayley is a great example of that,” Lenard said of her veteran defender. “And really Kayley is a converted attacker who’s been converted to a defender over time, so she could really play anywhere on the field.”

Fifth-year midfielder Maddie Algya followed not long after her long-time teammate, driving in the Bears’ second goal in the 20th minute.

Freshman forward Annika Fredell delivered goal No. 3 in the 39th minute, tapping in a ricochet from a save Swift made off a shot by BU junior midfielder Ashley Merrill.

Elizabeth Kooiman almost netted one in the 49th minute, but Swift was able to swat it away. Olivia Mack also had a chance at goal No. 4 in the 56th minute, driving southward in the middle of the field with two defenders trailing closely, but her shot went wide past the left post.

Tigers midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir picked up a yellow card in the 65th minute for pulling on Mack’s jersey, giving Baylor a free kick. But nothing came of it for the Bears as it ricocheted out of play.

As Baylor took the attack following the inbound by LSU, Ables collided with an opposing player, and after a visit with the trainer was able to walk off the field on her own. Lenard confirmed that the senior was doing just fine after the hit.

The Tigers finally got on the board late in the second half as forward Mollie Baker drove one into the upper right post in the 86th minute.

LSU outshot Baylor 8-7, keeping the Bears’ defense busy particularly in the later minutes of both halves. Junior keeper Lauren Traywick held off some of the more dangerous shots to tally four saves to Swift’s three. Lenard noted that Treywick’s cool composure in goal played a huge part in the win.

“She was very calm under pressure, which is really important in our style of play,” Lenard said. “We were able to play back and through her a lot. She made a couple of saves on some big crosses from out wide early when they were trying to get a lot of numbers in the box, which is something we really needed to see from her going into the season. So overall, she’s been building our confidence every day and we feel great where she is right now.”

The Bears will head to San Antonio for another exhibition match Sunday against UTSA before kicking off the season at home against Minnesota on August 18.