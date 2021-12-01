Baylor soccer players named all-region

Four Baylor players were named to the all-Midwest Region soccer team.
Goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt and forward Taylor Moon made the second team while defender Kayley Ables and forward Mackenzie Anthony made the third team.
Wandt set Baylor records with 39 shutouts and 52 wins in her five seasons while Ables contributed to eight shutouts this season. Anthony finished with a team-high eight goals this season while Moon collected four.
