Baylor soccer plays to scoreless tie with TCU

Playing in the first Baylor athletics event in six months, the Bears’ soccer team seemed determined to make up for lost time Friday night.
The Bears took TCU to two overtimes before the match ended in a scoreless tie after 110 minutes at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The season-opening match was the first Baylor competition in any sport since March 11 when the baseball team dropped a 5-4 decision to Dallas Baptist before COVID-19 restrictions shut down campus.
Seven freshmen played for the Bears against a veteran TCU team.
“You’ve got a really veteran team coming in playing against a young team, and I think you saw that in the first half,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “They’d never seen the level before, they’d never seen the intensity like that before, and we knew that was probably going to happen.
“But I was really, really proud of their resiliency, their ability to keep fighting and scrapping defensively. We had some opportunities, which is great, especially with a young group moving forward.”
The Horned Frogs controlled the match with 26 shots to Baylor’s nine. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt was on her game as she collected five saves, but she had plenty of help from Baylor’s back line defense.
“I really thought the whole team for the whole 110 minutes did a great job of throwing their body in front of everything,” Wandt said. “It was a really good team defensive game, so I was really happy for that. We knew it was going to be a very direct game, so we were prepared for that and we weathered the storm.”
The Bears fought back with physical play as they were called for nine fouls to TCU’s four. Baylor’s Tara Sumer, Taylor Moon and Michaela Gorman were nailed with yellow cards while TCU’s Yazmeen Ryan and Chaylyn Hubbard each had yellow cards.
“We worked really hard defensively,” Jobson said. “We had to calm down a little bit on the ball. As the game went on we were able to do that, and I think that’s why you saw a little more success as we moved forward with the game. We built some confidence and broke their will a little bit too.”
The Bears had a shot to win in the second overtime when freshman Mackenzie Anthony had a good look at the goal from the center of the field, but missed the shot to her left with 17 seconds remaining.
“I just look at her play overall as a freshman coming into that environment,” Jobson said. “I thought she settled down fairly quickly and did really well. She had a couple of other opportunities that almost broke through. But she’s going to be an extremely dangerous player moving forward.”
Though the crowd was limited to 300 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jobson felt the Baylor fans had an impact of the game.
“Yeah, our fans were great, the ones that came out,” Jobson said. “It’s a lot of family and friends and some good students were there. I was just really proud that we were able to get as many people in there as possible, because there were people along the river walk trying to watch. That was kind of cool, too.”
Baylor will travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech in the next game on Sept. 18.
