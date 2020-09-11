Baylor soccer plays to scoreless tie with TCU

The Bears fought back with physical play as they were called for nine fouls to TCU’s four. Baylor’s Tara Sumer, Taylor Moon and Michaela Gorman were nailed with yellow cards while TCU’s Yazmeen Ryan and Chaylyn Hubbard each had yellow cards.

“We worked really hard defensively,” Jobson said. “We had to calm down a little bit on the ball. As the game went on we were able to do that, and I think that’s why you saw a little more success as we moved forward with the game. We built some confidence and broke their will a little bit too.”

The Bears had a shot to win in the second overtime when freshman Mackenzie Anthony had a good look at the goal from the center of the field, but missed the shot to her left with 17 seconds remaining.

“I just look at her play overall as a freshman coming into that environment,” Jobson said. “I thought she settled down fairly quickly and did really well. She had a couple of other opportunities that almost broke through. But she’s going to be an extremely dangerous player moving forward.”

Though the crowd was limited to 300 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jobson felt the Baylor fans had an impact of the game.