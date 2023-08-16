It seems Baylor soccer can't escape the heat. The Bears kick off their 2023 campaign against the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon where the forecast calls for a high of 95 degrees, which is bound to feel higher on Papé Field's turf.

For the ninth time in program history, Baylor begins the season with a pair of road matches. BU will take on former conference foe Nebraska on Sunday following the opener against Oregon on Thursday. In her second season at the helm of the program, Michelle Lenard feels the foundation is set for the Bears to take it up a notch.

“For me and for the entire team there's an entirely different comfort level,” Lenard said. “I think we've had time to lay the foundation that we wanted to lay. I mea.n last year, there was so much to do in such a short period of time and we did what we could under the circumstances, but time helps.”

With a spring semester under its belt to work on foundational elements and a plethora of returners, Baylor looks to improve on a 4-11-2 record and ninth-place finish in the Big 12. The Bears lost only four starters from the 2022 squad, and welcome nine players who started matches out of their 16 returners. They also added 15 new faces to the roster.

Baylor won't lack depth this season or scoring options. Lenard expects to see anywhere from 17 to 18 players seeing regular minutes early in the season.

“Spring was really good for us for rebuilding this team and so far in the summer we just have a really dedicated and talented group of girls," said senior midfielder Ashley Merill, who followed Lenard from Dallas Baptist last spring. “It's been fun incorporating new girls and just creating a new culture for the team.”

Merrill and sophomore mid/forward Reneta Vargas led the Bears in goals last season and will have support from the likes graduate forward Jenna Patterson and TCU transfer forward Tyler Isrig, among others.

“We've got multiple scoring threats," Lenard said. “Obviously Ashley's returning, Reneta's returning, Jenna's been scoring some great goals in the spring and this early preseason. And then we added Tyler Isrig, who's a goal scoring machine. We added Callie Conrad, a freshman who's capable of scoring some nice goals, Skyler (Zinnecker) came in the spring as a freshman and scored a couple goals in some spring games. (Missouri transfer) Hannah Boughton can score from the midfield.

"That's a lot of people, and not all of them are going to be scoring 15-20 goals a year. But if they're all scoring a handful of goals, we're already in a better position than we were last year.”

More of a question than who will be scoring goals for the Bears is who will be stopping them. BU boasts four goalkeepers but according to Lenard, Oklahoma transfer Makinzie Short and sophomore Ashlee Zirkel are both capable of being Baylor's No. 1 between the posts. Both will see time in goal this week with Short taking the start in Oregon and Zirkel coming out for the second half.

The Bears hold a 1-0-1 record in the series with the Ducks, with the last meeting ending in a wild 2-2 double overtime match on Sept. 12, 2021, at Betty Lou Mays Field. Oregon had a 2-0 lead into the 81st minute but a red card allowed BU to cut into the lead with a penalty kick. Another PK a minute later was blocked by the Ducks' keeper, but the Bears drilled one in on the rebound to send things into overtime.

Both matches between the squads have produced overtime games as Baylor won the first meeting in 1997. The teams won't have to worry about an overtime match this time around as the NCAA has done away with overtime during the regular season. Every match will end after 90 minutes.

Oregon returns a young squad and is looking to replace both its leader in all-time assists in midfielder Zoe Hasenauer and its career leader in shutouts in Leah Freeman. With no seniors and one graduate player, the Ducks bring back five starters, including Pac-12 All-Freshman Team selection Ajanae Respass, who led the team with four goals and 10 points in 2022.

“We feel like we can put a good battle in, in a game that we think we can go on the road and win,” Lenard said. “So, while it will be difficult because we're traveling really far, we don't have a scouting report on this team because they haven't played yet this season, we're making some assumptions based off of last year's team but ultimately we've prepared our team to play against a number of different scenarios.

"I don't know exactly what to expect from them but I feel pretty confident in what to expect from us.”

Baylor faces off with Oregon at 7 p.m. Central Friday. The match will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. The Bears then take on Nebraska at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hibner Soccer Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The broadcast will be streamed on ESPN+.