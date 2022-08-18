Baylor soccer rallies for 1-1 tie against Minnesota in opener

Multiple lightning strikes in the Waco area delayed Baylor’s regular season soccer opener for nearly two hours Thursday night.

There wasn’t much electricity in the Bears’ offense once the game started, but they found a necessary jolt at the end.

Sophomore Haven Terry broke away for a goal with less than 11 minutes remaining as the Bears rallied to tie Minnesota, 1-1, at Betty Lou Mays Field.

After collectively scoring five goals in two exhibition wins over LSU and UTSA, the Bears struggled to find offensive continuity against the Golden Gophers in first-year coach Michelle Lenard’s debut.

“Obviously, I’m happy that we were able to show some resiliency there at the end and find a way to get back in game and score a goal,” Lenard said. “And I really felt like we had the momentum there at the end and we weren’t lucky enough to come away with a second goal. But overall, that’s not how we want to play tonight. I think if we’re being really honest with ourselves about that, that’s the only way we’re going to get better moving forward.”

Following a scoreless first half, Minnesota’s Kyah Harper drilled an 18-foot shot off the top of the crossbar for the game’s first goal six minutes into the second half.

It appeared the goal would stand as Minnesota dominated ball possession. Baylor goalkeeper Lauren Traywick was diving to save shots much of the second half as she finished with four saves.

But Baylor’s depth paid off in the closing minutes as fresh players entered the game. One of them was Terry, who took a pass from Skye Leach and dashed down the left side to bury the game-tying shot into the net.

“Skye got a pass in the middle and I made a run down the wing and I cut in,” Terry said. “Then I just curved it into the goal pretty much. I mean it was awesome because I kind of had to play underdog, honestly, because I was on the bench. I got put in for the last 15 minutes, and I feel like I made a change.”

The Bears picked up some momentum after Terry’s goal and kept attacking Minnesota goalkeeper Megan Plaschko. But they ran out of time under the NCAA’s new regular season format where there is no overtime.

“I think there's a lot of nerves this game, just the first real game of the season, a lot of new players and just overall a good Minnesota team,” said Baylor midfielder Maddie Algya. “I think we just need to be more super confident. So maybe just coming back, coming out with a little more swag I guess. And just knowing that we're a good team, we can beat anybody.”

With lightning delaying the game, the Bears and Golden Gophers had to refocus when they finally got on the field for an 8:45 p.m. start. Many of the fans waited out the weather as Baylor had good home support throughout the game.

“It was a little tough, but we've been in this instant many times before, at TCU last year,” Algya said. “We know what lightning can do, but we're just taught to overcome any obstacles. And we had fun in the locker room, so spirits were high and then we just came right back out.”

The Bears will return to action against Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.