Baylor soccer rallies for 3-2 win over Kansas

Ashley Merrill and Reneta Vargas scored goals in the final three minutes as the Baylor soccer team rallied for a 3-2 win over Kansas on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears (3-6-2, 1-2) snapped a four-game losing streak as they won their first Big 12 game following shutout losses to Oklahoma and Texas.

Vargas scored her first goal 17 minutes into the game before Kansas' Lexi Watts tied it two minutes later. The Jayhawks (7-6-1, 0-3-1) took a 2-1 lead early in the second half when Shira Elinav punched in a goal.

Goalkeeper Lauren Traywick collected three saves for Baylor while Melania Pasar picked up six saves for the Jayhawks.

The Bears will host Kansas State at noon Sunday.