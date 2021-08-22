Baylor soccer romps past North Dakota State for 1st win, 4-0

FARGO, N.D. — The Baylor soccer team spread the wealth in its first win of the season as four players scored en route to a 4-0 shutout of North Dakota State on Sunday afternoon.

Maddie Algya scored Baylor's first goal in the fifth minute of the game. Taylor Moon and Ally Henderson-Ashkinos followed with first-half goals to give the Bears a 3-0 halftime lead.

Mackenzie Anthony scored the fourth goal early in the second half as Baylor evened its season record at 1-1 after opening with a 1-0 road loss to Minnesota on Thursday. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected a pair of saves while Alyssa Navarrete added another save for the Bears.

The Bears will play their home opener against Nebraska at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.