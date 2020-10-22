Baylor soccer romps to 4-0 win over Kansas State

Giuliana Cunningham scored a pair of goals as the Baylor soccer team romped to a 4-0 win over Kansas State on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears (2-2-3) scored their most goals of the season beginning with Mackenzie Anthony’s shot in the 26th minute of the first half.

Taking a pass from Taylor Moon, Elizabeth Kooiman gave the Bears a 2-0 lead 18 minutes into the second half. Cunningham followed with her two goals to finish off the win over the Wildcats (1-5).

Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected a pair of saves while Chloe Japic finished with a pair of assists.