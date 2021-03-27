Baylor soccer romps to 5-0 win over Louisiana

Taylor Moon scored three goals and Ally Henderson contributed two as the Baylor soccer team romped to a 5-0 win over Louisiana on Saturday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Moon broke a scoreless tie 38 minutes into the first half when she scored after taking a pass from Maggie Algya. Less than five minutes later, Henderson scored to give the Lady Bears (4-4-3) a 2-0 lead.
Baylor continued its domination of Louisiana (10-9-1) in the second half as Henderson and Moon scored in the first minute before Moon scored again midway through the half.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.