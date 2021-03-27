 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor soccer romps to 5-0 win over Louisiana
0 comments

Baylor soccer romps to 5-0 win over Louisiana

{{featured_button_text}}

Taylor Moon scored three goals and Ally Henderson contributed two as the Baylor soccer team romped to a 5-0 win over Louisiana on Saturday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Moon broke a scoreless tie 38 minutes into the first half when she scored after taking a pass from Maggie Algya. Less than five minutes later, Henderson scored to give the Lady Bears (4-4-3) a 2-0 lead.

Baylor continued its domination of Louisiana (10-9-1) in the second half as Henderson and Moon scored in the first minute before Moon scored again midway through the half.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert