Baylor soccer scuffles to second straight stalemate at Texas Tech

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LUBBOCK – Two matches, two stalemates.

That’s how the 2020 season has unfolded thus far for the Baylor soccer team. The Bears traveled to Lubbock and came away with their second straight shutout draw, 0-0, in double overtime with Texas Tech on Friday night.

Baylor (0-0-2) had some golden opportunities to put its first shot in the net, but just couldn’t squeeze one through. The Bears recorded a 16-12 advantage in shots and a 10-7 lead in shots on goal in the long battle with the Red Raiders (0-0-1).

Taylor Moon almost scored the game-winner in the second OT period, but her curler from 20 yards out sailed just over the top of the goal.

Both goalkeepers played like champs, as Tech’s Madison Martin made 10 saves and Baylor’s Jennifer Wandt had seven. The shutout was the 27th in Wandt’s career.

Baylor will be on the road again for its next match, Sept. 25 at Iowa State.