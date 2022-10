The Baylor soccer team will seek its second straight win over a Sunflower State school when it hosts Kansas State at noon Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears (3-6-2, 1-2) snapped a four-game losing streak by scoring two goals in the final three minutes to overcome Kansas, 3-2, on Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Kansas State (4-7-2, 0-3-1) is scoreless in all four Big 12 games, including a tie against Iowa State and losses to Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas.